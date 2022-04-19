ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Affected people are mostly missing from the localisation debate. Let’s change that.

By Nick van Praag
The New Humanitarian
The New Humanitarian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Crisis-affected Haitians prefer to receive aid from community-led groups that they see as honest, as treating them respectfully, and as understanding their predicament, they told us during recent research we conducted with The New Humanitarian. This is a rare example of feedback from affected people about their preferences on...

www.thenewhumanitarian.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Orphans of the Rwandan genocide are to be kicked out of their home to make way for migrants arriving from Britain under Priti Patel's controversial new asylum seeker plan

Rwandan genocide orphans say they are going to have nowhere to live, after the UK's new Rwanda migrant scheme will use the hostel they have lived in for years. Home Secretary Priti Patel's plan to send all asylum seekers in the UK to the central African nation will force more than 20 residents in the country out of their accommodation.
WORLD
MedicalXpress

How COVID-19 changed people's morals

A new study has found that people "moralized" anti-social and non-compliant behaviors associated with the pandemic, such as failing to social distance from others or meeting with a friend in a park. Moralization refers to the process by which individuals assign judgment of what is considered to be "right" or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The New Humanitarian

‘No one has been spared’: The climate crisis and the bleak future of food

Climate change threatens our food systems as we know them. Some 821 million people currently suffer from malnutrition worldwide, including 151 million children under five, whose growth is stunted. A warming planet will put even more people at risk of hunger in the years to come, according to a recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report. In some places, it already is.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Humanitarian Aid#Gates Foundation#Rohingya Refugees#Haitians#Un
The New Humanitarian

US asylum speed-ups, Haiti returns, and alarm bells in South Sudan: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. In a bid to circumvent badly backlogged immigration courts, the US has introduced a new rule aimed at speeding up the processing of asylum claims by having asylum officers issue rapid decisions. But human rights groups worry the rule will sacrifice fair asylum hearings for faster processing times. The move may also be in preparation for a potentially large uptick in the number of people trying to cross the US-Mexico border once Title 42 is repealed. That pandemic-related policy has severely restricted access to asylum at the US-Mexico border since March 2020, by allowing people who enter the US irregularly to be rapidly expelled without being able to claim asylum. The Biden administration is reportedly planning to bring an end to Title 42 by the end of May. More than 1.6 million expulsions have been carried out under the order. Epidemiologists have long argued that Title 42 cannot be justified by public health concerns, and human rights groups say it violates both international and US law. The Biden administration has been facing pressure from Democratic lawmakers to end the policy.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Gove says even the most ‘Thatcher-worshipping’ people want more social housing

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said even the most “Thatcher-worshipping” people want more social housing, as he acknowledged there is an “urgent” need for action.The Housing Secretary warned that the “inadequacy” of many homes, and “fragility and vulnerability” that people face in their daily lives, is “insupportable and indefensible”.Speaking on Wednesday at a conference on social housing hosted by the charity Shelter, Mr Gove said there has been a “failure to ensure that there are homes which are genuinely affordable for all”.“It’s urgent that we address the lack of social housing and the poor quality of social housing at this...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
BBC

Rwanda asylum seeker policy: Ex-PM Theresa May criticises government plan

Former prime minister Theresa May has criticised the government's plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda. Mrs May told the Commons she did not support the policy due to her concerns over whether it met standards on "legality, practicality and efficacy". Home Secretary Priti Patel said the scheme would...
IMMIGRATION
The New Humanitarian

Funding shortages thwart Ethiopia drought response as crises multiply

Funding shortages are hindering the humanitarian response to a severe drought in southeastern Ethiopia as international donors and the federal government focus their resources on the 16-month conflict affecting Tigray and other northern regions. There have been significant delays in launching crucial animal vaccination and fodder distributions for vulnerable livestock...
AFRICA
The Independent

‘Significant risk’ child refugees will be inadvertently shipped to Rwanda under Patel’s deal, charities warn

Vulnerable child refugees arriving in the UK are a “very significant risk” of being inadvertently shipped to Rwanda under Priti Patel’s new asylum deal, charities have warned.Ministers are being warned that unaccompanied minors could be “caught up” in the UK’s plans to deport thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda, placing them at risk of abuse and exploitation, despite assurances that they will not be among those removed under the agreement.The multi-million-pound deal between the UK and Rwanda, announced last Thursday, will see asylum seekers in the UK flown 4,000 miles away to have their asylum claims processed by the east African...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

NHS to ban products of slavery after PPE concerns

The NHS in England will be barred from using goods and services linked to slavery or human trafficking under a law to be introduced by the government. It would prevent the health service buying equipment worth billions from parts of China where it is claimed forced labour is used in supply chains.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The New Humanitarian

Durban disaster, Middle East bread shortages, and Somalia’s all-woman media team: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Almost 400 people have died in flooding in South Africa’s eastern coastal city of Durban. With roads and bridges washed away, rescuers have battled to deliver supplies, and some residents have gone without power or water since 11 April. Parts of KwaZulu-Natal province recorded almost their average annual rainfall in just 48 hours – a deluge that took the weather forecasters by surprise. Informal settlements have been particularly badly hit. But neither has the flooding spared shopping malls and businesses that had only recently recovered from politically inspired looting. Toppled containers also forced the closure of the country’s largest port for 36 hours – a key trade route for landlocked neighbours including Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. President Cyril Ramaphosa was visibly shocked when he toured the area on 13 April. He blamed climate change for the devastation; yet more dangerous storms are forecast for this weekend. Durban has a progressive climate action plan, but years of underspending on basics like the maintenance of city infrastructure and stormwater systems have undermined those ambitions.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK’s anti-slavery commissioner slams ‘lack of humanity’ in Rwanda asylum deal

The UK’s anti-slavery commissioner has slammed the “lack of humanity” of the government’s plans to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda, warning trafficking victims sent there are likely to be deprived of support.Responding to the controversial deal for the first time, Dame Sara Thornton told The Independent she had “significant concerns”, citing evidence the African country has detained thousands of potential trafficking victims without providing them with proper care in the past year.The multi-million-pound deal between the UK and Rwanda, announced last Thursday, will see asylum seekers in the UK flown 4,000 miles away to have their asylum claims processed by Rwandan authorities.The...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Tory MPs raise concerns over Rwanda asylum seeker plan as flagship Bill debated

Senior Conservative MPs have questioned the logic behind Government plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, as controversial immigration reforms edged closer to becoming law.The Nationality and Borders Bill would allow the UK to send asylum seekers to a “safe third country” and to submit claims at a “designated place” determined by the Secretary of State.But MPs and campaigners have criticised the plans to forcibly send to Rwanda thousands of asylum seekers who arrive in the UK in unauthorised Channel crossings.A £120 million economic deal has been struck with Rwanda and cash for each removal is expected to follow.Conservative MP,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Single mothers fleeing domestic abuse forced into homelessness by benefit cap, charities warn

Single mothers fleeing domestic abuse are being forced into homelessness, prompting charities to call for the “shameful” benefit cap to be scrapped.Families escaping domestic abuse are likely to be benefit capped, especially if they have three or more children which means they struggle to afford appropriate housing, in the midst of the cost of living crisis.Women’s refuges have seen a continuous problem of ‘bed-blocking’ where women and their families are ready to move out but can’t afford to move into a home of their own, meaning they stay in the refuge for longer. This then means there is less space...
HOMELESS
The New Humanitarian

The New Humanitarian

Washington, DC
116
Followers
655
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Journalism from the heart of crises

 https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy