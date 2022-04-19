ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two injured in Monday afternoon plane crash

By Jenna Maddox
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A small plane went down in the Sandy Creek area of Bay County on Monday afternoon.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies and witnesses said the small plane was taking off from the Sandy Creek Airport, then crashed in a wooded area shortly after taking off.

Two people on the plane were found at the crash site with injuries. BCSO said they were taken to a local hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct the investigation, according to officials.

