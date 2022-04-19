ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Plane passengers cheer after mask mandate lifted on flight

By Zoe Antoun via Storyful, Lauren Cook
 2 days ago

FLORIDA — Passengers cheered as a JetBlue Airways staff member announced they would no longer be required to wear masks while traveling after a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC’s nationwide requirement on Monday.

Video recorded by Twitter user @sythergonred showed travelers aboard a Florida-bound flight reacting to the announcement. Video credit: @sythergonred via Storyful

“I’ve been going up and down this coast, south Florida to New York for about 35 years… my company announced at this moment if you choose to you may remove your mask,” the staff member said.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the mask mandate exceeded the statutory authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Following the ruling, the Transportation Security Administration said it will no longer enforce a mask mandate in public transportation settings.

Federal officials had extended the mandate for commercial flights and in other public transportation settings, including on buses, ferries and subways, until at least May 3.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the CDC continued recommending wearing a mask in public transit.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced the end of the mask mandate on NJ Transit . MTA officials, however, said they would follow CDC guidelines and continue to enforce the mask mandate on subways, buses and railroads.

BoardingArea

These Airlines No Longer Require Masks Worn Aboard Their Airplanes

As the result of a federal judge ruling that the federal mask mandate for modes of public transportation in the United States was unlawful — citing that it exceeded the authority of health officials in the United States during the current 2019 Novel coronavirus pandemic — earlier today, Monday, April 18, 2022, official announcements have been issued from several airlines which inform that masks are no longer required to be worn by passengers and members of flight crews while aboard their airplanes.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
