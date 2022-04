NEWMAN GROVE -- Betz's Little Shop in Newman Grove is one of the newest additions to a traveler's to-do list. Nebraska natives, Betz and Ed Quincy had been living out of state. But after just seven months without Nebraska's cows and corn, the homesick Quincys decided to move back. They chose Newman Grove, specifically because the northeast town needed a dentist's office -- which Ed Quincy offered. His college sweetheart and wife then started a sewing business out of his office, now 38-years ago.

NEWMAN GROVE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO