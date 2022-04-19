ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Firefighter Injured, Three Buildings Damaged in Fire

By Tribune Content Agency
FireEngineering.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApr. 18—A smoky and fast-spreading roof fire in San Francisco’s West Portal district Monday caused minor injuries to one firefighter and damaged three buildings, authorities said. The fire in the 300 block of West Portal Avenue ignited shortly after noon and quickly spread to three buildings with...

www.fireengineering.com

