Liberals are slammed for using picture from UKRAINE in new website hunting down 'Victoria's worst roads'

The Liberals' hunt to find Victoria's worst road has already hit its first hurdle after a embarrassing blunder was spotted within hours of the launch.

Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy unveiled a new campaign on Tuesday urging motorists to name and shame unsafe and neglected roads across the state in need of repair.

Drivers logging onto the new website were shocked to discover the main image was actually from stock drone footage of a country road in regional Ukraine.

The footage of the damaged road was taken in 2019, long before Ukraine was invaded by Russia.

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy (pictured with wife Renae) has been left red-faced after a blunder was spotted on a newly launched website to find the state's worst road

The photo has since been taken down and replaced with a photo of another damaged road the state Opposition insists is in Victoria.

Nine News also unearthed another photo on the website of a pothole believed to be of a stock found on a US news website.

The Opposition admitted in a statement that the stock footage from Ukraine was used for the website as a 'starting point.' and has since been taken down.

The state government was quick to slam the blunder as 'insensitive misrepresentation'.

The Opposition leader also copped online backlash.

'Has he not driven ANYWHERE in Victoria at the moment? Freakin' roadworks everywhere! Wrong thing to try and get people to respond to to get our details. He needs to keep trying,' one Victorian wrote.

The initial photo and footage used on the website was of a country road in Ukraine

The website had stock drone footage shot in Ukraine three years ago

Another shared a screenshot of the campaign launch on the Victorian Liberals website which originally had a photo of a pothole, which was also later replaced.

'That one they are using right now is a Shutterstock one from an Indonesian contributor… so a fair chance that it isn’t a Victorian road either,' they tweeted.

The aim of the Liberals' website is to compile a list of roads in desperate need of repair before Victorians go to the polls in November.

'Decades of neglect has left Victoria's roads rough and potholed, risking the lives of motorcyclists, car drivers and truckies every single day,' Mr Guy said.

'There have been 76 lives lost on Victorian roads already this year, but Labor is spending less on maintaining and repairing the state's roads network.

'Meanwhile, the Andrews Labor Government has found more than $24 billion to pour into plugging its cost overruns on poorly managed major projects.