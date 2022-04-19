ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Liberals are slammed for using picture from UKRAINE in new website hunting down 'Victoria's worst roads'

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Liberals' hunt to find Victoria's worst road has already hit its first hurdle after a embarrassing blunder was spotted within hours of the launch.

Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy unveiled a new campaign on Tuesday urging motorists to name and shame unsafe and neglected roads across the state in need of repair.

Drivers logging onto the new website were shocked to discover the main image was actually from stock drone footage of a country road in regional Ukraine.

The footage of the damaged road was taken in 2019, long before Ukraine was invaded by Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSqmN_0fDSXMY600
Opposition Leader Matthew Guy (pictured with wife Renae) has been left red-faced after a blunder was spotted on a newly launched website to find the state's worst road

The photo has since been taken down and replaced with a photo of another damaged road the state Opposition insists is in Victoria.

Nine News also unearthed another photo on the website of a pothole believed to be of a stock found on a US news website.

The Opposition admitted in a statement that the stock footage from Ukraine was used for the website as a 'starting point.' and has since been taken down.

The state government was quick to slam the blunder as 'insensitive misrepresentation'.

The Opposition leader also copped online backlash.

'Has he not driven ANYWHERE in Victoria at the moment? Freakin' roadworks everywhere! Wrong thing to try and get people to respond to to get our details. He needs to keep trying,' one Victorian wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jiivO_0fDSXMY600
The initial photo and footage used on the website was of a country road in Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8apQ_0fDSXMY600
The website had stock drone footage shot in Ukraine three years ago

Another shared a screenshot of the campaign launch on the Victorian Liberals website which originally had a photo of a pothole, which was also later replaced.

'That one they are using right now is a Shutterstock one from an Indonesian contributor… so a fair chance that it isn’t a Victorian road either,' they tweeted.

The aim of the Liberals' website is to compile a list of roads in desperate need of repair before Victorians go to the polls in November.

'Decades of neglect has left Victoria's roads rough and potholed, risking the lives of motorcyclists, car drivers and truckies every single day,' Mr Guy said.

'There have been 76 lives lost on Victorian roads already this year, but Labor is spending less on maintaining and repairing the state's roads network.

'Meanwhile, the Andrews Labor Government has found more than $24 billion to pour into plugging its cost overruns on poorly managed major projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BC8rq_0fDSXMY600
The state opposition insists the new photo on the website is of a deteriorating road in Victoria 

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Jacinda Ardern finally steps up and sends Ukraine millions in weapons and ammunition on board a New Zealand air force plane

New Zealand is sending a cargo plane and 50 defence force personnel to bolster Ukraine's war effort against Russia. Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday announced the Kiwi government will also hand over $13 million worth of weapons, ammunition and high-tech satellite intelligence equipment. The prime minister previously refrained from supplying military...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Guy
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Biden bizarrely compares Poland taking in two million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to the crisis at America's southern border during meeting with Polish President

President Joe Biden on Saturday compared Poland's taking in more than 2 million Ukraine refugees to the migrant situation on the Southern border of the U.S. The odd comparision came as Biden was thanking Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country's response to the humanitarian crisis and pledging U.S. financial aid.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Us News#Country Road#Russia#Liberals#Victorian Opposition#Nine News
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Doomed' CNN+ is 'under review' after just 150,000 signed up: New bosses at Warner Bros Discovery 'fire network's CFO and halt all marketing spending for the struggling streaming service'

The struggling news streaming service CNN+ appears doomed as bosses at its newly formed parent company slash its marketing budget and consider rolling the infant service into HBO Max, according to a new report. CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, which formed through a merger earlier this month, has slashed...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Putin's defense minister claims US and West want to prolong the war and make Ukraine 'fight until the last man standing' by sending billions in weapons as Russia begins its 'methodical' operation in Donbas

The United States and its Western partners are intent on prolonging the fighting in Ukraine by funneling billions of dollars in weapons to the country, Russia's defense minister claimed on Tuesday. Sergei Shoigu said the West was doing everything it could to extend Moscow's military operation by supplying arms. Last...
MILITARY
The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Fire mysteriously breaks out at Russian missile facility

A fire mysteriously broke out at a Russian military research facility on Thursday. Multiple videos shared on social media showed the fire at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Forces in the city of Tver. The city is located about 111 miles from the Russian capital city of Moscow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

340K+
Followers
32K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy