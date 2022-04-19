ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA

Clarinda incorporating new program for students

By Adam Kiesel
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Clarinda) -- Clarinda students are finding the benefits of a new educational opportunity. The school’s Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates or “iJAG” program assists students by providing information on alternatives to college. This includes vocational training, apprenticeships, and other post-secondary environments. Started in 1999, iJAG prepares students to enter the workforce...

blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
WBTV

CMS B3 program helps students stay active while learning new materials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are making movement count. Brain Body Behavior known as B3 launched at Idlewild Elementary School in 2017 and combines physical activity with sensory skills and core subjects. Principal Larenda Denien was inspired to implement the program after attending a conference in 2017. She says...
CHARLOTTE, NC
State
Iowa State
Clarinda, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
City
Clarinda, IA
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU welcomes Timothy Lewis as director of New Student and Family Programs

East Tennessee State University’s Division of Student Life and Enrollment has announced that Timothy Lewis will serve as director of New Student & Family Programs. Lewis will be responsible for various programs, including New Student Orientation, Preview and Parent & Family Programs, and will assume an advisory role to the Preview and Orientation Leader Organization.
COLLEGES
Daily Montanan

Parents want back to take back schools, but when did they ever leave?

I have to give credit to the wonderful marketing job some politicians have done at creating a controversy out of nothing. That would perfectly describe the movement that urges parents to take back their schools. To hear some worried politicians and aspiring school board members tell it: Communism, immorality and self-hatred have seeped deeply into […] The post Parents want back to take back schools, but when did they ever leave? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EDUCATION
NPR

Students with disabilities have a right to qualified teachers — but there's a shortage

For years, most states have reported a shortage of special education teachers. Now, according to federal data, nearly every state is struggling to hire qualified educators. And when schools can't find a licensed teacher, they hire people who are willing to do the job but lack the training. From member station WFYI in Indianapolis, Lee Gaines reports on what that means for students.
INDIANA STATE
MarketRealist

How First-Generation Students Can Pay for College

Going to college is a big deal, and it's an even bigger deal when the student is the first in their immediate family to attend. Given that many first-generation students have already struggled to get where they are, they shouldn't have to abandon their dreams because they can't pay for college. Therefore, some scholarships cater to first-generation college students.
COLLEGES
Phys.org

All teachers need to teach language and literacy, not just English teachers

Proposed changes to the New South Wales English syllabus reinforce the misguided idea that the teaching of language and literacy skills should fall chiefly to English teachers, leaving other teachers to focus more on their subject content. The plan follows a report by the NSW Education Authority (NESA) that found...
WORLD
Education
Jobs
The 74

Why Schools in One State Are Asking Students For Ideas on Best Way to Use Funds

The focus of education research has pivoted to support schools’ efforts to address pandemic disruptions and missed learning, says a new report from the National Academy of Sciences.  The report calls on the Institute of Education Sciences — the research arm of the Education Department — to prioritize research on topics that became more salient […]
EDUCATION
LocalNewsMatters.org

California College of the Arts staff, adjuncts to receive wage hikes under new contracts

In the latest, local reflection of a growing nationwide labor movement, two unions have ratified contracts with the California College of the Arts. The membership units, both affiliated with the Service Employees International Union Local 1021, represent staff and adjunct employees at the college. This is a first contract for the staff employees, who voted to unionize in 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MarketWatch

‘The goal is to plant seeds in these young students now’: Meet the 16-year-old high schooler who created his own financial-literacy classes for elementary- and middle-school students

The lack of financial literacy is a problem for America’s adults, and for the nation’s youth it could be even worse. Isaac Hertenstein, 16, wants to help fix that before kids his age and younger face serious money decisions. Thinking big and starting small, the Greencastle, Ind. sophomore...
GREENCASTLE, IN
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
lootpress.com

Classroom failures

For once, let’s blame students for classroom failures. Failure in the classroom is often tied to a lack of funding, poor teachers, or some other academic ills. Here’s a different thought, however: Maybe it’s the failed work ethic of today’s kids that leads to failures in our public schools.
EDUCATION

