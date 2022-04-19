ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

April 19th Weather Forecast: Storm Lets Up

By Kate Thornton
 2 days ago

As much as 12-14” of very wet heavy snow fell across the Southern Tier early Tuesday morning. Elevation played a big role in the amount of snow, but it was a slow go for the morning commute.

The heaviest of the snow moves out after lunchtime, but we’re left with a mix of rain and snow showers.

It’s also going to be very breezy. There’s a Wind Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier from Tuesday morning through 9pm Tuesday. Wind gusts from the west could exceed 30-40mph. This could cause even more of a problem with additional power outages, so be on the lookout for down trees, limbs, and powerlines.

Snow showers taper off early Wednesday morning. Besides another chance of rain Thursday, the rest of the upcoming week is more April-like as temperatures warm back up to 60 or higher by the weekend.

Tuesday: Wet snow showers with some afternoon rain showers. Mostly snow for the higher elevations east of Binghamton. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Few lingering snow showers. Cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind: WSW 15-20 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing sun. Highs upper 40s to near 50.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain showers. Highs around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Few passing showers possible. High upper 60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High around 70.

Monday: Chance of some rain showers. Highs around 70.

