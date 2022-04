CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcial Torres, Sr., 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Marcial was born on June 5, 1952, in Lares, Puerto Rico and came to the area as a child. He was the loving son of Maria Luciano and was raised on Youngstown’s east side by Maria and her husband, Pedro Luciano.

