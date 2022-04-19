Taylor Mill murder suspect facing new charges

Richmond murder suspect Shannon Gilday is facing new charges of strangulation 1st degree and assault 3rd degree-inmate assault on corrections.

Gilday was charged on April 16 and arraigned Monday, April 18.

According to Madison County Detention Center arrest citation, staff members heard an altercation and found a deputy fighting with Gilday. During the altercation, Gilday had his forearm on the deputy's neck. When asked, the deputy involved in the altercation says he had trouble breathing and calling for help. The altercation was apparently recorded by jail surveillance.

Gilday's preliminary hearing is set for April 27.

*ORIGINAL STORY*

Prior to Monday, Gilday, originally from Taylor Mill, has been charged with capital murder, three counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief. He is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Jordan Morgan back in February while she was asleep.

He's also accused of shooting her father, former state representative C. Wesley Morgan. The suspect was later arrested on Monday, February 28 after deputies found him walking along the exit 87 overpass on I-75, less than two miles from the family's home. It took nearly a week for officials to locate Gilday.

According to a search warrant, Gilday had written notes about finding the bunker inside the Morgan family's home. In the warrant, a friend of Gilday's found notes that referenced the Morgan family's home as well as their sleep schedules. The search warrant says he wrote down details about the $6.5 million home, including where cameras and potential access points could be. He also previously attempted to gain access to the bunker before the shooting.