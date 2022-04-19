Police investigating break-in, vandalism at Edmond school
UPDATE: Officials have identified the pair in connection to the break-in.
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Edmond are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a break-in at a local middle school.
Officials with the Edmond Police Department say two people broke into Heartland Middle School on Saturday.Police arrest 3 after Texas teen found safe in Oklahoma City
During the break-in, the pair allegedly caused $10,000 in damage.
On Monday, police released photos of the two people they want to speak to in connection with the vandalism.Oklahoma Co. DA asks State Auditor to investigate Swadley’s deals with ODTR
Authorities say they do not believe they are current students.
If you have any information on the case, call Edmond police at (405) 359-4338.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0