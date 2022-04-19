ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Robin Marsh Speaks With Kari Watkins Of The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

By News 9
news9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been 27 years since the Murrah Building bombing on that...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

‘She was larger than life’: OKCPS teacher honors mother killed in OKC bombing by running race with s

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — When a bomb exploded outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995, many people’s lives were forever changed. Jessica Foley’s mother was one of the 168 victims. She is honoring her mother by running in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon this year, along with dozens of her Oklahoma City Public Schools students.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmakers discuss candidate names on ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers discussed candidate names on ballots. Should candidates be allowed to get their “nickname” on a ballot? It’s a question front and center at the Capitol. A candidate for labor commissioner wants voters to see “Sean the Patriot Roberts” on the ballot,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
KRMG

Oklahoma’s oldest woman dies at 112 years old

GUTHRIE, Okla. — Ethel Bowens died Tuesday as Oklahoma’s oldest woman at the age of 112, her family says. Bowens was born Aug. 26, 1909, and became the Sooner State’s oldest woman when she turned 110. She was married for 65 years and had six children and more than 50 grandchildren.
GUTHRIE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO

Oklahoma Festival of the Arts returns for 56th year

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Festival of the Arts has returned for the 56th year in Oklahoma. The popular festival prepared to welcome 750,000 people over the next few days. From the music to the art to the foot, the Festival of the Arts is drawing hundreds of thousands downtown and people said it’s the only way to kick off spring in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy