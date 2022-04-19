Robin Marsh Speaks With Kari Watkins Of The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY — The former Oklahoma governor and the first lady became a source of strength after the Oklahoma City bombing. Tuesday marks 27 years since the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Building. Frank and Cathy Keating became the face of Oklahoma immediately after the blast. The Keatings...
I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — When a bomb exploded outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995, many people’s lives were forever changed. Jessica Foley’s mother was one of the 168 victims. She is honoring her mother by running in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon this year, along with dozens of her Oklahoma City Public Schools students.
WAUKOMIS, Okla. (KFOR) – Richard and ‘Mo’ Anderson grew up in a bustling small town made up of immigrant farmers, and saw its Main Street slowly decline each time they came back for a visit. “The buildings sat here empty for years,” recalls Richard. They had...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Developers and investors are waiting for the cause of a massive Oklahoma City apartment fire. Two months later, there is still no cause to the massive apartment fire in Oklahoma City. Developers and investors behind The Canton Apartments waiting for the investigation to wrap before they move forward.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers discussed candidate names on ballots. Should candidates be allowed to get their “nickname” on a ballot? It’s a question front and center at the Capitol. A candidate for labor commissioner wants voters to see “Sean the Patriot Roberts” on the ballot,...
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Ethel Bowens died Tuesday as Oklahoma’s oldest woman at the age of 112, her family says. Bowens was born Aug. 26, 1909, and became the Sooner State’s oldest woman when she turned 110. She was married for 65 years and had six children and more than 50 grandchildren.
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Festival of the Arts has returned for the 56th year in Oklahoma. The popular festival prepared to welcome 750,000 people over the next few days. From the music to the art to the foot, the Festival of the Arts is drawing hundreds of thousands downtown and people said it’s the only way to kick off spring in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma is probably best known for its plains. At least that's what most people think of when you talk about the Sooner State. However, we have some of the most diverse and widely varying land types in the Nation. Sure we have plains, but we also have swamps, deserts, mountains,...
People gathered Tuesday at the First Church to remember the 168 lives lost and the survivors of the Oklahoma City bombing. The April 19, 1995, attack marks one of the darkest days in Oklahoma's history. U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma, spoke during Tuesday's remembrance ceremony honoring the lives lost and...
Keeping your lawn or garden beautiful can be expensive, but the City of Oklahoma City has come up with a way to help you save money and water. The City of Oklahoma City is working with the Central Oklahoma Storm Water Alliance and Upcycle Products to offer discounted rain barrels to conserve water and reduce pollution.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tuesday marks the anniversary of one of the darkest days in Oklahoma's history. On April 19, 1995, the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City killed 168 people, including 19 children. Gov. Kevin Stitt spoke during Tuesday's remembrance ceremony honoring the...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will be making an announcement about a "major" economic development opportunity on Monday. According to a statement from the Governor's office, this opportunity will have a "generational impact" on the future of Oklahoma. The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Oklahoma State Capitol. Governor...
