ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Lyrid meteor shower 2022 to peak after full April pink moon

By Len Melisurgo
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just days after the full April “pink moon” will be glowing in the night sky, the first major meteor shower of 2022 — known as the Lyrid meteor shower — will be reaching its peak and producing its highest number of shooting stars. Even though...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is coming on April 30

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is less than a month away, occurring on April 30 across parts of Antarctica, the southern tip of South America and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. — Solar eclipses: when is the next one?. — How to View a Solar Eclipse Without Damaging Your...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#April Moon#Sun And Moon#Meteor#Blood Moon
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Daily Mail

NASA's plans to fly people back to moon on $23bn Artemis rocket is hit by delays after refueling failed and nixed unmanned June test flight

NASA's Artemis I mission to the moon and back is likely to face further delays, after a series of fueling errors hit the massive SLS megarocket, the agency confirmed. Known as Space Launch System, the 322ft $23 billion rocket had been rolled out to the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a 'wet dress rehearsal', a series of tests involving the full launch process, to see if it was ready to launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
The Weather Channel

Sun's Wrath to Touch Earth in the Form of a Geomagnetic Storm on April 14; Radio Signals May Take a Hit

The Sun has been flaring up more and more as it approaches its Solar Maxima — the period of greatest solar activity during the Sun's 11-year solar cycle — ejecting Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) quite frequently for the past few months. While most of them managed to avoid the Earth, a few of them erupted in our direction, causing geomagnetic storms.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Geomagnetic storm alert issued as Solar particles threaten to slam into Earth

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a space weather alert for Thursday afternoon in advance of an expected geomagnetic storm that could impact electronics, satellites and communications. NOAA’s space weather prediction centre issued the alert for a moderate geomagnetic storm just before 5pm GMT (12pm EST) for areas north of 55 degrees latitude, the parallel line running through Canada, the UK and Russia, including the cities of Thompson, Newcastle upon Tyne, and Omsk, respectively. The geomagnetic storm could cause voltage fluctuations in electronics, dampen radio frequency communications and pose a hazard to low altitude satellites by...
ASTRONOMY
hypebeast.com

NASA's Hubble Telescope Discovers 80-Mile Wide Comet Hurtling Towards Earth

NASA has now discovered the largest comet nucleus ever observed thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope. Named C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein), the massive comet spans more than 80 miles across in diameter, making it larger than the state of Rhode Island. At roughly 50 times the size of an average comet, it boasts a mass of a staggering 500 trillion tonnes. According to NASA, the comet has been falling towards the Sun for well over a million years and is now headed towards Earth at a whopping speed of 22,000 mph.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Lyrid meteor shower set to delight stargazers

Stargazers will be treated to up to 18 meteors an hour when the Lyrid meteor shower lights up the sky on Saturday morning.The celestial display is expected to peak in the early hours of April 23 and will be visible all across the sky.Meteor showers, or shooting stars, are caused when pieces of debris known as meteorites enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of around 43 miles per second, burning up and causing streaks of light.The Lyrid shower takes its name from the constellation of Lyra, where the shooting stars appear to originate from.These meteors are pieces of debris falling from...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Watch a solar eclipse from MARS! NASA's Perseverance rover captures stunning footage of the Red Planet's potato-shaped moon Phobos crossing the face of the Sun

Seeing a solar eclipse is something that features on many people's bucket lists – and now NASA has gone one step further, revealing what the phenomenon looks like from Mars. The space agency's Perseverance rover has captured stunning footage of Mars' potato-shaped moon Phobos crossing the face of the sun.
ASTRONOMY
NBC News

The largest comet ever seen is swinging through our solar system

A huge comet with a solid center more than twice the width of Rhode Island is on an orbital path that will swing it inside our cosmic neighborhood, astronomers say. The icy interloper is traveling 22,000 mph from the edge of the solar system toward the sun. In a study published Tuesday in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, scientists said the comet is no cause for concern because it will not pass anywhere near Earth.
ASTRONOMY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
193K+
Followers
104K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy