SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Environmentalists are not looking kindly upon a proposal by Governor Gavin Newsom to send vehicle owners a $400 debit card to help cover the higher costs of gasoline. Pumping back $400, or even $800 if you own two vehicles, back into the wallets of drivers when gas prices are spiking sounds like relief. But many environmental groups don’t believe this is the right approach. “It’s like a bandaid that doesn’t really do anything for the current problem we’re in,” said director of Environment California Laura Deehan. Instead of spending $9 billion for $400 rebates, the non-profit Environment California...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO