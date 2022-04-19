ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know the differences between COVID-19 and allergies

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25AaR9_0fDSUbCa00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During Spring, asthma and allergy sufferers may be feeling the season’s effects, 22News is working for you on the differences between COVID-19 and allergies.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America , roughly 25-million Americans have asthma, or 1-in-13 people. According to the ZOE Covid Study , the most common symptoms associated with the omicron variant are runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat.

Rain makes allergy symptoms worse

Allergy Symptoms

  • Runny nose and mucus production
  • Sneezing
  • Itchy nose, eyes, ears and mouth
  • Stuffy nose (nasal congestion)
  • Red and watery eyes
  • Swelling around the eyes

COVID-19 Symptoms

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea
Symptom With COVID-19 With allergies
Cough Usually Sometimes
Fever Usually Never
Muscle aches Usually Never
Tiredness Usually Sometimes
Itchy nose, eyes, mouth, ears Never Usually
Sneezing Rarely Usually
Sore throat Usually Rarely
Nausea or vomiting Sometimes Never
Runny or stuffy nose Usually Usually
Pink eye Sometimes Sometimes
Diarrhea Sometimes Never
Loss of smell or taste Usually Sometimes

You could also have a common cold or the flu. For more on those possibilities, check out the Mayo Clinic’s breakdown of symptoms .

Know the differences between COVID-19 and flu

The symptoms of omicron made it harder to distinguish from other ailments than previous variants of the virus, like delta. The loss of smell or taste, for example, used to be a sure sign you had the coronavirus, but was found to be much less common with omicron.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

