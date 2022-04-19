Know the differences between COVID-19 and allergies

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During Spring, asthma and allergy sufferers may be feeling the season’s effects, 22News is working for you on the differences between COVID-19 and allergies.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America , roughly 25-million Americans have asthma, or 1-in-13 people. According to the ZOE Covid Study , the most common symptoms associated with the omicron variant are runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat.

Allergy Symptoms

Runny nose and mucus production

Sneezing

Itchy nose, eyes, ears and mouth

Stuffy nose (nasal congestion)

Red and watery eyes

Swelling around the eyes

COVID-19 Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Symptom With COVID-19 With allergies Cough Usually Sometimes Fever Usually Never Muscle aches Usually Never Tiredness Usually Sometimes Itchy nose, eyes, mouth, ears Never Usually Sneezing Rarely Usually Sore throat Usually Rarely Nausea or vomiting Sometimes Never Runny or stuffy nose Usually Usually Pink eye Sometimes Sometimes Diarrhea Sometimes Never Loss of smell or taste Usually Sometimes

You could also have a common cold or the flu. For more on those possibilities, check out the Mayo Clinic’s breakdown of symptoms .

The symptoms of omicron made it harder to distinguish from other ailments than previous variants of the virus, like delta. The loss of smell or taste, for example, used to be a sure sign you had the coronavirus, but was found to be much less common with omicron.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.