Warren County, NJ

Emergency repairs close part of Route 46 in Warren County

By Sarah Cassi
 2 days ago
A mudslide earlier this month along Route 46 in Warren County means a portion of the road will be closed for emergency repairs, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. A section of Route 46 West, about 800...

