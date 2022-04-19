Man City’s owners working on deal to buy ELEVENTH football club with £104m move for Brazilian side Bahia

MANCHESTER CITY’S owners are working on a deal to add Brazilian side Bahia to their stable of clubs.

The City Football Group currently owns ten clubs around the globe and is looking to expand further.

CFG sources say there is a chance a deal could be done for the Brazilian second tier club – but stressed nothing is close to being agreed.

Reports in South America earlier this month claimed the transaction would be worth up to £104 million if it is completed – although only £8million of that would be up front.

Bahia president Guilherme Bellintani held talks at the Etihad earlier this month before watching Pep Guardiola’s side take on Atletico Madrid later that evening.

CFG have been linked in the past with top flight Atletico Mineiro but are looking to sign a club who are not in the traditional top 12 in Brazil.

So they have now homed in on Bahia who were relegated last season – but are currently top of the table after the first couple of games of the current campaign.

If a deal is done, they would become the seventh non European club owned by the CFG – as they already have teams in New York, Melbourne, Japan, China, India and Uruguay.

In addition there are four European clubs - City, Girona, Troyes and Lommel.

A move to take over NAC Breda has met with strong opposition from fans in the Netherlands but remains possible.

Closer to home, City's owners reportedly look set to sanction a huge deal for Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland.

The forward is claimed to have agreed terms on a £500,000-a-week deal at the Etihad.

City are set to trigger his £64million release clause.