It was the summer of 2021 when concerts started coming back, the Olympics were scheduled to get underway and then suddenly Fred Durst captured the imagination of the world with his new "Dad Vibes" look ahead of Limp Bizkit's Lollapalooza performance. Suddenly a Limp Bizkit renaissance took place with the arrival of the long-awaited Still Sucks album, and now nearly a year later we're finally getting a "Dad Vibes" video, with some pretty sweet "dad moves" to boot.

MUSIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO