BELLS — Cooper Smith homered, drove in two and scored twice as third-place Bells defeated Bonham, 11-7, in District 11-3A action. Landan Morse was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored, Ben Burleson was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Peyton Cole was 2-for-3, walked and drove in a run, Colt Stone doubled, drove in two and scored, Gabe Rodgers singled, walked, drove in two and scored and Preston Carter singled, walked twice and scored three times for Bells (7-4, 14-6), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win when it hosts Bonham on Friday night.

BELLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO