ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Troopers search for answers after ATV found in the woods

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trRVO_0fDSSKSl00

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State troopers are searching for answers after someone called about an abandoned ATV they found on state game lands in Bedford.

State police were called on March 19 for the ATV being found along Reservoir Road in Bedford Township, Bedford County. It’s unknown at this time if the Suzuki ATV was stolen and left there or if the owner abandoned it for unknown reasons.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 814-623-6133.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Somerset officials looking for four wanted men

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of March 25. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Richard McClucas, 46, of Stoystown area – wanted for rape of a child Allen […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County woman found overdosing with kids at home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is facing a slew of child endangerment charges after she allegedly overdosed on heroin while her five children were at the residence. State police said that on Feb. 12, Randilyn Farster, 34, of Big Run was found unresponsive by one of her children at the residence located at the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for missing Bedford County man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a New Paris man who reportedly went missing just before Easter. Jeffrey Taurianen, 33, was reported missing from Grasshopper Road in New Paris Borough as he was walking on April 16 around 4:30 p.m. Family of Jeffrey took to Facebook and said he has hyperthyroidism […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man dies in ATV crash

A Pennsylvania man died at the age of 21 in an ATV crash in Indiana County. Pennsylvania State police say that the man was driving the ATV on Ramer road and lost control on a gravel road and was thrown from the vehicle when it overturned. Police say the man was wearing a helmet. The […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Bedford County, PA
Bedford County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Clearfield mother charged after police find deplorable home

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman is behind bars after police found her home in deplorable conditions for her child following a noise complaint. On April 17, Lawrence Township police arrived at the 100 block of Palmer Street around 10 p.m. after receiving reports that 46-year-old Brandy Perks was outside yelling, screaming and […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Drunk man accused of breaking woman’s nose at local bar

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after allegedly turning violent at a Reynoldsville bar, leading to a woman suffering a broken nose and cheekbone. Shawn Harvey, 27, of DuBois, Is facing charges after the woman he’s accused of hitting went to state police in DuBois. According to the woman, they […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

WWE Legend involved in deadly car crash, DUI suspected

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) — DUI charges may be the least of a former WWE manager’s concerns after a man was killed on a major highway running through Florida. The crash happened March 25 when Hall of Famer and former WWE superstar Tamara (Tammy) Lynn Sytch f.k.a. ‘Sunny’ was traveling along US Highway 1 in […]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WTAJ

Police: Baby tests positive for meth, 3 adults charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Three Altoona residents face charges for endangering the welfare of children after a 15-month-old in their home ingested methamphetamine last July. Police and EMS were called to the home on North 10th Street where they were told the 15-month-old had possibly ingested cleaning products. The baby was transported to UPMC Altoona and […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Suzuki#The Wtaj Newsletter#Pennsylvania State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Police: Wanted man busted with heroin in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a man that had multiple warrants out for his arrest in different counties was busted with drugs in Cambria Township on Sunday. Glenn Hunker, 26, of Connellsville, was pulled over following reports that he was driving west in the eastbound lane of Admiral Peary Highway. Police noted he […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man charged with intent to sell crystal meth

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after police say he sold crystal methamphetamine to an informant. John Clinton Patterson, 26, is charged with possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver drugs. On Dec. 22 an informant purchased 2.71 grams of meth from Patterson for $150, according to police. The […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man charged with raping teen in garage, police say

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man is behind bars after he allegedly raped a 13-year old girl in a garage on Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Bonar, 36, picked up the teen and took her to a garage in Knox Township where he sexually assaulted her. State police said that they traced […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man caught selling meth to informant, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is officially behind bars after investigators reported he sold meth to a criminal informant (CI). Michael Francis Sutton, 27, was arraigned Thursday on felony drug charges after an investigation led by Altoona police caught him selling $80 worth of meth to a CI. In August of 2020, police […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

UPDATE: Clearfield man accused of assaulting child taken into custody

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man previously wanted for assaulting a child was taken into custody on Tuesday. Police had a warrant for the arrest of Michael Guy, 58. He was listed as wanted on April 11 and was taken into custody on April 12. Guy is accused of touching a young girl […]
WTAJ

Elderly Johnstown woman charged for selling heroin, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 71-year-old woman was charged for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a criminal informant (CI). In 2019, investigators sent a CI to purchase heroin from Susan Jayne Heider after she returned from a trip to Florida using $100 in FBI funds, according to charges filed. The CI told investigators that […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Driver gets up to 80 years for 2020 Huntingdon County crash

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man who was convicted of attempted homicide in a 2020 crash will spend up to 80 years in prison. Talen Trice was found guilty of attempted homicide, aggravated arson and aggravated assault in January and had his sentencing on April 14. Trice faces 20-40 years for attempted […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead, another injured in Altoona multi-vehicle crash

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were sent to the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Altoona Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred on 17th Street near the off-ramp to Interstate 99 South and heading towards the Logan Town Centre. Police say at 12:44 p.m., Diane Derose, 67, of East Freedom, was driving a Saturn […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police: Truck driver high on meth arrested on Turnpike

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars following an incident that required him to be pepper sprayed and tased by state troopers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. On Thursday around 6 p.m. near mile marker 125 in Allegheny Township, troopers were told 52-year-old Jeffery Wayne Patton was throwing items out of his blue […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad Killed Over Car Parts: Police

A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update*** Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
HANOVER, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy