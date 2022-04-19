Troopers search for answers after ATV found in the woods

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State troopers are searching for answers after someone called about an abandoned ATV they found on state game lands in Bedford.

State police were called on March 19 for the ATV being found along Reservoir Road in Bedford Township, Bedford County. It’s unknown at this time if the Suzuki ATV was stolen and left there or if the owner abandoned it for unknown reasons.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 814-623-6133.

