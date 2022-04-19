Breezy Winter and Spring 2022: Taking a Look at the Wind Data

KATL Climatological Wind Rose

You may notice that when I provide the weather report, I tend to note when the wind will be on the breezy side, with forecast wind gusts higher than 15 mph. This is due to the potential impacts the breezier conditions may have on various industries, including aviation, construction, and recreation.

I took a look at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (KATL) wind rose data, and I am using this data to represent the Metro Atlanta area since the airport also serves as our climatological highs/lows/precipitation reporting site. (For a higher resolution view of the wind data, right click the image below and open it in a new tab.)

KATL Wind Rose

KATL Wind Rose Data

Key Take Away Points:

The total number of days is 109, though since it’s still early for April 19, the data is actually 108 days

Jan 1 - April 18 is during the Winter/Spring, so it makes sense that the majority of the wind came from the Northwest -- a NW wind is a cold wind, and it occurs on the back side of a cold front.

The yellow data highlights the percent of data where the winds were 10 mph or greater. Adding this up, it totals 9.9%, which means 10 days out of the past 108 days have experienced average wind speeds of 10 mph or greater.

Looking back in my notes, the highest wind gust registered this Winter/Spring at KATL was 56 mph on March 12, and a double check with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City confirmed these observations.

Highest Wind Gusts Saturday, March 12, 2022

Iowa State University’s Environmental Mesonet has a full array of monthly wind rose climatology, though it is not possible to compare a select number of days to climatology. With that said, it appears that the winds experienced thus far in 2022 are on par with the climatological wind average for Metro Atlanta.

