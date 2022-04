NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk's occupation tax on lodging and prepared food and beverage was terminated on Monday. The city council had initially set an end date for the occupation tax collection to end on November 30 back in October. The occupation tax was initially put in place for debt service which funded $16.4 million for recreation facilities bond payments. Since the last of these bond payments were made in January of 2022, the city council said it needed to be removed as it was no longer part of the city's code.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO