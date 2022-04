While some are gathering their baskets and awaiting a visit from the Easter bunny, others are preparing for the holiday of Passover. A bit less exciting, but just as meaningful, children in MiraLago met this week to learn about Passover with some hands-on baking. Rabbi Shmuly Gutnick from the Chabad Youth Network Of Florida brought his traveling matzah factory to teach young attendees how to make their own Matzah from start to finish.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO