ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Law Enforcement Log

myalbertlea.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article9:02 a.m. A report of a building at 1721 West Main was spray...

www.myalbertlea.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Law Enforcement Continues to Search for Michael Vaughan

The search for Michael Joseph Vaughan continues, according to the Fruitland Police Department. The police issued an update on their Facebook page recently. The five-year-old little boy has been missing for eight months now. His disappearance has sparked national coverage and pending legislation in the Idaho Legislature. The FBI and...
FRUITLAND, ID
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albert Lea, MN
Albert Lea, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
CBS 46

Law enforcement agencies compete for shrinking talent pool

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Amid a nationwide worker shortage, law enforcement agencies are in fierce competition with each other as they struggle to fill positions. “The pool is small and the competition is fierce,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. “We’re in a space where, ‘Who can do a better job recruiting?’ -- everything from pensions to salaries to signing bonuses.”
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Domestic Violence#Domestic Assault#Albert Lea High School
10NEWS

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner resigns

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida governor's office says Commissioner Richard Swearingen has decided to resign from his position. Swearingen was named commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in December of 2014 by former Gov. Rick Scott and was approved by the cabinet in 2015. A statement from...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Police officers charged with flushing drugs down toilet as it would ‘take too long’ to file report

Two San Francisco police officers were charged after being accused of flushing drugs down a hotel toilet as it allegedly would ‘take too long’ to file a report.Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were charged with the destruction of evidence at the city’s Marriott Marquis hotel last July.Prosecutors say that the police were called when hotel workers reported they were looking for missing property in the luggage of a guest who had failed to pay.In doing so, the hotel workers found credit cards, IDs and suspected methamphetamine.When the officers arrived they are accused of telling the staff that the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy