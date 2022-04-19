Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department welcomed four new mounted patrol officers to the force on Wednesday. Officer Chris Clark, Officer Shelbi Rose, Officer Moriah Pollach, and Reserve Officer Andre Ramos were announced as the newest members of the mounted patrol unit. In a video the department shared on Facebook, the officers are […]
Two children are are fighting for their lives in hospital after being trapped in a house fire in Lancashire on Friday (April 8). Emergency services were called to the scene in Preston at around 8pm following reports of a blaze at a property with several people trapped inside. A spokesman...
A property developer died over the Easter weekend when he climbed into a hammock and was hit but the brick pillar it had been attached to. James Douglas, 28, was killed shortly after getting into the hammock, which was in his garden at his family home in Tunstall Village Green in Sunderland.
A search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has ended with no clues found as to what happened to him, police said. Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
A 43-year-old father died shortly after he was hit by a 19-year-old motorcyclist outside of his home in Utah this week. According to Draper Police Department officials, James Mair was hospitalized after he was struck by a motorcyclist in his neighborhood on Monday night. "It is believed that Mr. Mair...
OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday.
The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo.
Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together.
It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green.
Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway.
No further information was released.
A woman that was at least 20 years old was shot and killed while sitting in her car on Monday afternoon.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened just after 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Western and Florence Avenues. The woman and a man were sitting in their vehicle when they were shot.The woman died at the scene but the man, who was at least 30-years-old, was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.Authorities have no information describing possible suspects.
A Hollywood Hills man says he was home watching TV Sunday night when four or five people broke in and began rummaging through his belongings. The victim said his dog barked around 11:15 p.m. but he initially believed there was just a racoon or wild animal walking across the roof of his home in the […]
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
A man who murdered a teenager in his flat and then sent a video to friends boasting about his crime has been jailed for 19 years. Kevin Murray, 34, turned on Kirk Allan, 19, in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, in the early hours of 25 July 2020. A court heard...
On Monday, the long-time leader of the East Coast Crips, a gang in South Los Angeles, was found guilty for numerous charges including murder, extortion and distribution of narcotics.Known as Little Doc and Uncle Bill, 56-year-old Paul Gary Wallace was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act or RICO for short. The jury also declared Wallace guilty of using a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. According to evidence presented during the trial, prosecutors said that Wallace was a member of ECC for over 30 years and gained notoriety within the...
32-Year-Old Killed in Suspected DUI Collision near 405 Freeway. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m., near the transition to the northbound 405 Freeway. Emergency crews responded to the northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway shortly after. Per reports, Haynes was driving a 2013 Toyota sedan and stopped in the No....
Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
A Long Island woman accused of shoving an elderly woman to her death in a seemingly unprovoked NYC attack has been indicted. Lauren Pazienza, 26, is accused of forcefully pushing Barbara Gustern, 87, while calling her a “b***h,” resulting in the woman’s death days later, according to Fox News. The March 10 incident happened in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan.
HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was found dead in a getaway vehicle on April 21 after police responded to an armed robbery call at a Hutchins motel.At about 11:00 a.m., the Hutchins Police Department got a 911 call about a possible robbery in progress at the local Motel 6. The suspects fled the location, but offers were able to get a vehicle description and license plate number.The vehicle was located as it entered northbound IH-45 from Dowdy Ferry Road. A brief pursuit of the suspects led the officers to a Dallas neighborhood off of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive, where the vehicle crashed.The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot in different directions. Officers on scene pursued them, and one of them was successfully caught.When officers returned to the vehicle, they found an unresponsive adult woman lying facing down on the floor of the back seat. She has not yet been identified, and police did not identify the cause of death.Police said they were able to identify the victim in the initial robbery call, and that they are cooperating with investigators. An investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to release any names.
