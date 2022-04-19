Tioga ISD considers 4-day school week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Board of Education on Wednesday voted to move up the start of the next school year to two weeks before Labor Day.Chicago Public Schools for years had traditionally started the school year the day after Labor Day, but began the current school year a week before the holiday for the first time since 2013.Wednesday's school board vote sets the first day of the next school year as Aug. 22, with school clerks returning to work on Aug. 10, and teachers coming back on Aug. 15.Students will get an entire week off for Thanksgiving, the first semester will end before the two-week winter break beginning Dec. 22, and the school year will end on June 7.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO