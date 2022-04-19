ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga, TX

Tioga ISD considers 4-day school week

By Molly O'Brien
KTEN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIOGA, Texas (KTEN) — Only a handful of the 1,029 public school districts in the State of Texas have a four-day week. The Tioga Independent School District is now considering such a shift. Parents packed a Monday night meeting of the school board as a proposal to scale...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Public Schools to begin next school year two weeks before Labor Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Board of Education on Wednesday voted to move up the start of the next school year to two weeks before Labor Day.Chicago Public Schools for years had traditionally started the school year the day after Labor Day, but began the current school year a week before the holiday for the first time since 2013.Wednesday's school board vote sets the first day of the next school year as Aug. 22, with school clerks returning to work on Aug. 10, and teachers coming back on Aug. 15.Students will get an entire week off for Thanksgiving, the first semester will end before the two-week winter break beginning Dec. 22, and the school year will end on June 7.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Tioga, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Texas Education
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Missing Teen From Texas Found Safe

The 15-year-old girl missing from North Richland Hills, Texas has been found safe according to Oklahoma City police. Three arrests have been made following the disappearance of a teen from Texas. : Missing Texas Teenager Believed To Be In Oklahoma City Metro. 15-year-old Natalie Cramer was reported missing out of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day School#Texas Education Agency#Kten#The School Board#Tioga Isd School Board
Focus Daily News

Red Oak ISD Implements Strict Enforcement of Dress Code Following Incident

Red Oak ISD Will Ramp Up Enforcement of No Head Coverings To Address Security Concerns. Today at Red Oak High School an “unauthorized visitor” was reported on campus which led the campus to go into what they call an “on hold” status. Red Oak’s Executive Director of Communications stated “ROHS is an a short hold while we address a non-threatening unauthorized visitor. We remind all families that former students and students from other districts are not allowed on campus! Thank you for your patience, and thanks to students who reported this person.”
RED OAK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
US105

Why A New TikTok Challenge Could Lead to Tragedy in Killeen, Texas

It might seem harmless, but there's a new TikTok challenge that could lead to a violent ending anywhere in Belton, Temple, or Killeen if the wrong person gets involved. You probably remember it as 'ding dong ditch'. On the short-form video/social media app, it's called the 'kick door challenge'. KBTX is reporting that the trend started in college dorms and has moved to Central Texas neighborhoods.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Teachers leave Texas classrooms in record numbers

WACO, Texas — A record number of teachers left Texas classrooms in the last six months, according to the Texas Education Agency. "It doesn't surprise me," former Killeen ISD teacher Jason Fleming told 25 News. Fleming has been an agriculture teacher for the last 18 years and just left...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Austin ISD approves new partner to run Mendez Middle School

Austin ISD trustees voted March 24 to approve a new 1882 Partnership that will allow charter-network Third Future Schools to run Mendez Middle School. An 1882 Partnership refers to Senate Bill 1882, which provides incentives for school districts to partner with charter and higher education schools, nonprofits or government entities to improve academic performance at schools that receive more than three consecutive failing ratings from the Texas Education Agency.
AUSTIN, TX
KSLA

Two Bowie County school districts to implement 4-day school week

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Major changes are underway next year for two Bowie County school districts. After a decision made by the school board, students in the DeKalb Texas Independent School District will only walk the halls for four days a week next year. “For our teachers, I think...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy