Knox County, OH

Hull Pleads No Contest, Found Guilty of Six Charges

By Roxie Bell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurtis W. Hull, 38, of Mount Vernon, entered a no-contest plea today in Knox County Common Pleas Court to a six-count indictment. Hull had been charged with driving under a lifetime suspension, fleeing and eluding...

