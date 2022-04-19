Hull Pleads No Contest, Found Guilty of Six Charges
By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
2 days ago
Curtis W. Hull, 38, of Mount Vernon, entered a no-contest plea today in Knox County Common Pleas Court to a six-count indictment. Hull had been charged with driving under a lifetime suspension, fleeing and eluding...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – An Asheville man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the January 6, 2021 Capitol Riots this week, submitting to the court that he encouraged others to fight officers for entry into the building. According to a copy of the plea, Lewis Easton Cantwell was present at the Capitol on January […]
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man pleaded guilty to drug and illegal firearm charges on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 36-year-old Edgar Parra pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possessing a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Keith Wilson and his nephew Christian Dall’Acqua pled no contest Friday in Frederick County Circuit Court to 27 and 19 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, respectively. This follows a 2019 investigation by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit, where 119...
The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
Busted! 31 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 04/17/22 Scioto County Mugshots. The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 220 inmates. For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos. An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until...
"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday.
The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo.
Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together.
It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green.
Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway.
No further information was released.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
One year after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's conviction for murdering her brother in an act that sparked a national reckoning on racial justice and police brutality, George Floyd's sister is reflecting on his impact. "I want to make my brother George proud," Bridgett Floyd tells PEOPLE in a statement....
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer has been relieved of duty in connection to a fatal hit-skip accident early Wednesday on the North Side. Police say a woman was killed after being hit by a car just before 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of Morse Road and and Walford Street, causing Morse Road […]
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
The Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested by the Huber Heights Police Department to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving a Ohio Investigative Unit officer Thursday around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Lauderdale — The victim of an alleged brutal beating that left him permanently blind told deputies he was ambushed by the family of his supposed boyfriend of nine months, CBS Miami reports. He said it all happened because they believed he'd "turned" their son gay. His account of...
Officers responded to Alexandria House at 9:47 pm for a report of two men beating each with baseball bats. Police responding to the scene took Thomas Mueller into custody for making a domestic threat. This was Muller’s 19th arrest. Previous arrests included multiple counts of probation violation and domestic violence,...
Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
A Texas man who was seen wearing a shirt with the logo of a right-wing extremist group and carrying a flag inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 has struck a plea deal with prosecutors. Sean David Watson, 50, admitted that he entered the building at around 2:47 p.m., shortly after...
