Niskayuna, NY

Niskayuna Town Hall closed due to power outage

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Niskayuna Town Hall has closed Tuesday morning due to a power outage. Officials said limited heat in the office space and public areas forced the closure.

The offices plan to reopen later Tuesday afternoon, but they ask you to call before stopping in at (518) 386-4500. All plans are contingent on power being restored.

The Transfer Station will be closed all day because of the outage. It will reopen on April 20.

