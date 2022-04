The Cleveland Guardians reminded the Chicago White Sox who’s at the top after series sweep. The Cleveland Guardians couldn’t be held down for long. After suffering a sweep of their own at the hands of the San Francisco Giants, the Guards got their own against the Chicago White Sox. The weather wasn’t great, forcing one game to be postponed until later in the season, and forcing the second to be part of a double-header. So while the series went from four games to three, a sweep’s a sweep.

