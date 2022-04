Fans held a minute’s applause during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United in support of United striker Cristiano Ronaldo after the tragic death of his baby son.In a touching moment during the seventh minute of the clash between the fierce rivals at Anfield on Tuesday evening, Liverpool fans led the applause and sung a rousing rendition of club anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” out of respect for the United number seven and his family.LIVE! Follow Liverpool vs Man Utd latest updatesRonaldo had revealed back in October that he and partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins but in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO