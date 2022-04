April is full of activities. Here are five events you might want to check out in the Peoria area this weekend. Enjoy an evening of food, beer and the latest news from space from 7-9 p.m. April 22 in the newly updated planetarium at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Each guest will receive an individual snack box featuring cheese, meats, pretzels, nuts and more from Canterbury Creations, up to three beers and an evening under the stars. This program will feature stories from the Apollo 16 mission to the moon, which occurred 50 years ago. Tickets are $45 for members and $55 for nonmembers and are available online at peoriariverfrontmuseum.org.

PEORIA, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO