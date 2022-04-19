ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Allen Auglaize and Hardin Counties Mental Health and Recovery Services to hold board meeting

By Editorials
Lima News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA — The Mental Health and Recovery Services of Allen,...

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Live At 9: Shelby County Works to Expand its Mental Health Court Services

As leaders work to double the capacity of Shelby County’s Mental Health Court, they need more counselors. The court provides access to mental health care and has a proven record for reducing recidivism among its participants. To learn more about their efforts, Live at 9 spoke with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Dorcas Young-Griffin, the Director of Shelby County’s Division of Community Services.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Telegraph

Greene County unveils mental health videos

CARROLLTON - The staff at Greene County Health Department is taking mental health awareness to another level by using videos to let people know it's OK to reach out, share their mental health story and seek help.  "Last year we did our I-Plan (Illinois Project Assessment of Needs)," Greene County Health Department Administrator Molly Peters said. "One of those needs was mental health awareness." Now, Peters and her staff are working with community members to create a series of videos to send a simple but important message - if you're feeling any form of anxiety, depression or stress, or if you're having suicidal thoughts, it's OK to talk with someone, whether it's a friend, family member or doctor who can help you seek counseling.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Ronnesha N. Turner, 37, of 1312 Schumard Ave, Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to found guilty of DUS-OVI susp. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $250 fine. Michael V. Carter, 22, of 658 N Elizabeth St, Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Christopher Niese, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to improper handling firearm in motor vehicle. Aubreyanna N. Williams, Lima, was granted a divorce from Tiffany A. Chasco, Columbus Grove. They were married Nov. 9, 2015 in Allen County and have no children. April 14. Quinn P. Kaufman, Ottawa, was placed on probation for...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Hardin County, OH
Government
County
Allen County, OH
County
Auglaize County, OH
City
Lima, OH
County
Hardin County, OH
Auglaize County, OH
Government
Auglaize County, OH
Health
Lima, OH
Government
Allen County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
Lima, OH
Health
Fox 19

Hamilton Co. animal shelter resorting to last measures as space runs out

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officials at Hamilton County’s licensed animal shelter are desperately asking for folks in the community to become foster parents. Since Friday, Cincinnati Animal CARE in Northside has received 96 new animals. Monday, the facility broke a record for the number of dogs on hand in need of adoption.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTAJ

Somerset Commissioners meet on farmers mental health

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Somerset County Commissioners held a roundtable discussion Thursday morning about farmers’ mental health. The discussion featured multiple local officials within the Agricultural community, including Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding. Several years prior, officials did hold minor conversations about mental health but the pandemic ultimately sparked the conversation to go in […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• There was one new death attributed to COVID-19 in Hardin County, the sole death reported in the five-county region over the past week. • The number of cases per 100,000 population remains low for most of the region but has increased in Hardin County, which claimed the 24th highest per capita rate in Ohio with 67 new cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
TiffinOhio.net

State medical board suspends Fostoria doctor’s license

Fostoria, Ohio — A Fostoria doctor’s license to practice osteopathic medicine and surgery has been indefinitely suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio. Dr. Michael D. Badik is a family medicine doctor who is affiliated with ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital as well as other area hospitals. According...
FOSTORIA, OH
Lima News

Heaphy to speak at luncheon

LIMA — Municipal and county elected and appointed officials will hold their monthly dialogue luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at the Allen Economic Development Group, 144 S. Main St., Suite 100. County, township, village and city officials are invited to chat and share a light...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima schools to hold preschool open house

LIMA — The Lima schools will hold a preschool open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 22 at Freedom, Heritage, Independence and Unity elementary schools. Parents and children are invited to the open houses to see preschool classrooms and meet teachers. Children ages 3 to 5...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Choice Pantry reopens in Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Choice Pantry returned to service on April 12 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ottawa. Individuals who have not visited since July 1, 2021 will need everyone in the...
OTTAWA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WLWT 5

Claims of nursing home neglect highlight new 'camera in rooms' law in Ohio

AMELIA, Ohio — "He played Santa Claus for many years for kids," Tommy Holcomb said. "I knew him as dad and Santa dad." Holcomb's happy memories of his late father, a Vietnam veteran, are tainted by what he considers inadequate care at Sunrise Manor nursing home in Amelia and a separate facility in Hamilton County.
AMELIA, OH
WTOL 11

Seneca County commissioner convicted of drunk driving

TIFFIN, Ohio — Seneca County Commissioner Tyler Shuff was convicted of drunk driving Monday after pleading no contest in Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court. Shuff, 36, of Tiffin, was elected to the county commission in 2020 after serving 12 years on Tiffin City Council. Court records show he was charged with OVI Dec. 27, 2021.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Larry Thompson, 62, of Lima, was sentenced to 90 days in the county jail on a charge of domestic violence. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case. James Allen,...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

More events in the Lima region

• Annual juried student exhibit: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through May 8, Sauder Visual Arts Center, Bluffton University. • Artist Sean Foley’s Banjaxed show closes: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Farmer Family Gallery, Ohio State-Lima, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima. • WAR Wrestling’s Nobody’s Fool: 7 p.m. Saturday, Empowered Sports Center, 1730...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Reminisce: War of 1812 hero tied to Lima

The old general died in early May 1858. “Death found him in vigorous old age,” Lima’s Western Gazette wrote, “like an ancient oak still green.”. William Blackburn was buried “with martial rites” on May 8, 1858, “followed to the tomb by an immense concourse of citizens – many a bosom swelled with emotion, as they followed the hearse that bore him to the grave; and many a tear bedewed the clods that fell over his coffin; all felt that a valuable citizen, a warm and generous friend, had been gathered to the final resting place of all mortals.”
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy