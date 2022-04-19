Allen Auglaize and Hardin Counties Mental Health and Recovery Services to hold board meeting

CARROLLTON - The staff at Greene County Health Department is taking mental health awareness to another level by using videos to let people know it's OK to reach out, share their mental health story and seek help. "Last year we did our I-Plan (Illinois Project Assessment of Needs)," Greene County Health Department Administrator Molly Peters said. "One of those needs was mental health awareness." Now, Peters and her staff are working with community members to create a series of videos to send a simple but important message - if you're feeling any form of anxiety, depression or stress, or if you're having suicidal thoughts, it's OK to talk with someone, whether it's a friend, family member or doctor who can help you seek counseling.

GREENE COUNTY, IL ・ 28 DAYS AGO