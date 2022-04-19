ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haven, KS

No foul play suspected in Haven gas plant explosion

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVEN, Kan. (KWCH) - The Office of the Kansas Fire Marshal has classified an explosion at Haven Midstream Gas Plant...

www.kwch.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Firefighter falls through floor in Dodge City fire

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire in Dodge City early Thursday was so intense that fire crews had to back out because of the danger of the building collapsing. One firefighter fell through a floor but only had minor injuries. By the time the fire was out, six families had lost their homes. The […]
DODGE CITY, KS
WJBF

Missing Thomson man found dead, foul play suspected

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – 25-year-old Kintavious Kentrell Rivers was found dead on March 18th in Appling. Rivers had been missing since February 26th where he was last seen around Holt Street in Thomson. An Appling resident found his body on Bill Dorn Rd. in Appling. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and GBI are invesitgating. Foul […]
THOMSON, GA
KWCH.com

Man dies after vehicle crashes into Arkansas River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police say a man pulled from a vehicle Tuesday morning has died from his injuries. Around 9:25 a.m., officers were called to investigate a vehicle submersion in the 2300 block of south McLean. They arrived on the scene around to find 58-year-old Christopher Cotter in the vehicle unconscious. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haven, KS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Gas, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: HFD responds to mobile home fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 7005 Backacres for a structure fire at 3:49 pm. Upon arrival units found a vacant mobile home fully involved with complete collapse. The fire had spread to the nearby vegetation, units initially worked the perimeter of the vegetation fire bringing it under control. Units remained on scene overhauling the structure and vegetation fire. Cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Plant#Foul Play#Alcohol#Accident#Atf
Great Bend Post

Kan. man arrested after 2 died in motorcycle, pickup crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal motorcycle crash have made an arrest. Just before 3a.m. Saturday, police responded to an injury accident at 17th Street North and Tyler Road in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. At the scene, first responders located 20-year-old Jacob Fowler and 20-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KAKE TV

Patrol identifies woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-135 near Park City

PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 58-year-old Wichita woman driving the wrong way on I-135 was killed when her pickup truck collided with another. The accident happened at around 6 a.m. Thursday on I-135 near 53rd Street North, which is just north of Wichita. According to the patrol's online crash log, Robin Buckman was driving north in the southbound lanes when her Ford Ranger collided with a Ford F-350. Buckman died at the scene.
PARK CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy