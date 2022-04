MIX is officially open as of Monday, April 18th! The latest update reads:. "Starting today we will be open Monday through Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Next week we will adjust our hours and be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, we are just working on restocking our inventory this week and making sure the staff is fully prepared for what we hope will be a busy restaurant!!!"

MARION, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO