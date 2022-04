Little Simz was supposed to kick off her North American tour next month in Portland, Oregon, but, yesterday (April 19), the rapper announced that she would have to postpone the trek, citing financial concerns. “Due to unforeseen circumstances I’ve been left with no option but to reschedule my US tour,” Simz wrote in a statement posted on her social media channels. “I take my live shows seriously and would only want to give you guys nothing but the best of me. Being an independent artist, I pay for everything encompassing my live performances out of my own pocket and touring the US for a month would leave me in a huge deficit.” Find her full statement below.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO