The regular season rematch of last year's NLCS comes to a close Wednesday afternoon at Chavez Ravine when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. The Braves' offense is missing a beat in the early going. The absence of Ronald Acuña Jr. can’t be understated and they're also down three relief pitchers right now. Luke Jackson had Tommy John last week, so he’s out until the next Presidency. Plus, Spencer Schwellenbach and Brooks Wilson are day-to-day.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO