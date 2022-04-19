ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Kansas killing involved dispute over a woman

 2 days ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal weekend shooting. Just after 5a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 3800 block of East Roseberry in...

KSNT News

Baby dies after assault in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed a baby died after an assault early Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of SW Byron. Police have named a man accused of killing a baby during the assault. Trayvonne Damont Jones is facing charges. Police officers responded Wednesday morning around 4:40 a.m. to an assault […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Man accused of multiple Topeka burglaries arrested by TPD

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was arrested Wednesday by the Topeka Police Department on charges related to multiple burglaries. According to the TPD, officers were sent to the 900 block of S. Kansas on March 21, 2022 after multiple burglaries were discovered. A follow-up investigation led to the development of a suspect who was taken […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas 3-year-old calls 911, orders McDonald’s

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas toddler’s fearless attitude may have earned her a free meal from law enforcement. Demi Rall, 3, recently got ahold of her mother, Taylor Rall’s, cell phone. “We went out there, and she didn’t have the phone, but we went and checked and saw that she called dispatch,” said Taylor. […]
GOODLAND, KS
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
KTUL

Four arrested for allegedly "jackpotting" ATM machine at OnCue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man wanted on outstanding Felony Warrants surrenders to Joplin SWAT

JOPLIN, Mo. – Early Thursday morning Joplin Police arrived to 1116 S McKinley Ave, warrant in-hand for the arrest of Hunter Sease, 19. The young man was wanted on multiple outstanding Felony warrants including Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. Sease refused to exit the home when officers arrived. “After numerous attempts to get him to peacefully surrender were unsuccessful,...
JOPLIN, MO
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
Community Policy