Inside Sports: Monterey punches ticket to second round of LHSAA playoffs

QUITMAN — After a 12-3 win over Pitkin, Monterey travelled to Quitman Wednesday night for the second round of the LHSAA Class B playoffs. A seven inning shutout performance by the Quitman pitcher, who struck out 15 batters, brought the Lady Wolves season to a close in a 6-0 defeat.
HATTIESBURG — Adams County Christian School and Cathedral traveled to Presbrytirian Chsristian Academy in Hattiesburg for the MAIS 3-5A district meet Tuesday. AC finished second in the boys team standings with 145 points and Cathedral finished fourth with 54 points. In the field events, Rebel seniors Kamron Barnes and...
VIDALIA — Viking baseball seniors Tyrin Jordan, Nate Tatum, and Braden Goldman know their careers are nearing the end. It hasn’t been a pretty season for Vidalia as the young team is rebuilding. Beekman Charter took five innings to beat the Vikings 18-4 Monday night. It was a...
FERRIDAY — Delta Charter made quick work of Sicily Island in the first round of the LHSAA 1A playoffs Tuesday afternoon. They needed just one run of the 16 they scored to beat Sicily Island. Sydnee Burns was three for three for Delta Charter with three RBIs in the...
VICKSBURG — St. Aloysius opened their season finale against ACCS with three runs in the first inning and never looked back. The Flashes went on to win 9-4 Wednesday evening despite being outhit by ACCS to win game one. Rebel Crews Marchbanks had three hits and one RBI in...
NATCHEZ — Three Lady Bulldog seniors walked off the “Rio” field at the Natchez-Adams softball complex one last time on Monday. Aysia Pollard, Kyla Baskin, and Ta’Niyah Johnson leave behind a young team filled with promise after a 13-1 win over McComb Monday night. Head Coach...
BROOKHAVEN — Cathedral’s Alex Monagan took first place in the boys singles at MAIS South State for 5A Tuesday. Green Wave’s Joseph Garrity and Grayson Guedon took first place in boys doubles. Huddy Lees and Cate Drane won first place in girls doubles and Brady Gamberi and Meredith Lessley won first in mixed doubles to advance to State on April 28, 2022.
