2015 McLaren P1 Is A Masterpiece With Only 281 Miles On The Clock

Few vehicles classify as exotics or supercars, and out of those very few are plug-in hybrids. Even though this McLaren P1 is now almost six years old, it’s an elite performance machine. The British automaker produced only 375 of these for the global market, 120 of those arriving in the United States, so you won’t see these paraded at every car show and auction. In other words, this is an exclusive supercar which will likely appreciate in value as time marches on.

Performance from the P1 is extreme, thanks in part to the carbon-fiber monocoque and roof, which combine in a design called the MonoCage, a different kind of safety cage to protect the driver and passenger in a crash.

Of course, the shining star on this car is the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8, which produces a stout 727-horsepower and 531 lb.-ft. of torque. Enhancing that is an electric motor developed by McLaren, lending 177-hp and 192 lb.-ft. of torque as needed. Combined output is 903-hp and 723 lb.-ft. of torque, making this car even by standards right now very potent.

All that power is sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Pirelli P-Zero Corsa tires made especially for the P1 help handle the explosive performance, as do Akebono carbon-ceramic brakes.

This particular 2015 McLaren P1 has been used so sparingly by its two owners that a mere 281 miles show on the odometer. Such low mileage helps to explain why it looks absolutely pristine.

