ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cody Simpson Reveals What Really Led to His Breakup From Miley Cyrus

By Tamantha Gunn
E! News
E! News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Cody Simpson Reveals REAL Reason for Split From Miley Cyrus. Cody Simpson's relationship with Miley Cyrus was a lap that he could not finish. During the 25-year-old swimmer's April 19 appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, he shared what led to the demise of his relationship with Miley,...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Makes Out With Boyfriend Maxx Morando In Rare Photos Together

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, couldn’t keep their hands (or lips!) off each other while out in West Hollywood on April 14. In photos, which can be seen here, Miley and Maxx looked madly in love as they made out on the sidewalk. Miley rocked a backless black dress, which tied at the neck, and had her hair clipped back into a half ponytail. She wrapped her arms around Maxx’s neck as they kissed and nearby photographers snapped away.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Appears to Wipe Away Tears After Death Of Friend Taylor Hawkins: Photos

Miley was on her way to the show she had dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died a day before in his hotel room. The show must go on! Miley Cyrus was spotted heading to her concert in Brazil on Saturday (March 27), just hours after the news of Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death had shaken her up. The pop star — who was headlining Lollapalooza Brazil alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — was snapped in an SUV appearing to wipe tears away from her eyes. Miley was scheduled to perform Saturday night, with the Foo Fighters taking over on Sunday — but the remaining members of the band has already flown home to Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Cody Simpson
Person
Liam Hemsworth
TMZ.com

Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Cyrus Files for Divorce from Dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, after nearly 30 years of marriage. According to court records, Tish filed docs in Tennessee last week, they have 5 kids together including Miley and Noah Cyrus. Noah is the youngest at 22 years old, so there is no need for a judge to figure out custody of any minor children.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Who Is Daniel Humm? 5 Things to Know About Demi Moore’s New Boyfriend

A new romance! Demi Moore is officially dating chef Daniel Humm, Us Weekly can confirm. Moore and Humm originally sparked romance rumors after they were spotted sitting together at Paris Fashion Week in March. The couple sat front row at the show alongside Maria Sharapova and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The actress was previously married to Freddy […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackie O#Aussie#Covid#Instagram Live
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Boot

Billy Ray Cyrus + Estranged Wife Tish Issue Statement About Divorce: ‘We Will Always Be Family’

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of nearly thirty years, Tish Cyrus, have issued a statement after the news that she has filed for divorce — again. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," they tell People in a joint statement through a representative. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Elite Daily

JT Did Not Hold Back After Being Asked About Britney’s Pregnancy

Applause (and maybe some stomping?) is in order. Britney Spears is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The “Baby One More Time” singer — sorry, had to! — made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram on April 11. By April 12, Asghari had confirmed his new status as father-to-be. Although there’s still a lot we do not know (and Spears’ post was a bit cryptic and confusing), it certainly sounds like the couple is excited about becoming parents together. (Spears already has two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.) However, it doesn’t sound like everyone is thrilled for the couple — at the very least, they’re not thrilled about being questioned about it. Justin Timberlake’s reaction to a question about Spears’ pregnancy seemed pretty angry.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Rumer Willis gets a fresh new look amidst dad's health battle

Rumer Willis brightened her day by showing off a stunning makeover on Thursday which suited her down to the ground. The actress and her famous family have been going through a challenging time as they come to grips with her dad, Bruce Willis', aphasia diagnosis. But Rumer was determined to...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Demi Moore & Daniel Humm Spark Dating Rumors

Page Six reports Moore, 59, is dating famed chef and restaurateur Daniel Humm, 46, who owns the NoMad and Davies and Brook. A source shared, “They are really hot and heavy at the moment. Daniel works long, hard hours at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

168K+
Followers
43K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy