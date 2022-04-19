ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Two HCA students named Governor’s Scholars

By Adam May
whopam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Heritage Christian Academy juniors have been selected as Kentucky...

whopam.com

Comments / 1

Related
WDVM 25

Governor Justice signs two bills protecting special needs students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — They are designed to help protect special needs students in the Mountain State. Today Governor Jim Justice signed two bills into law, aimed at protecting our most vulnerable. This all came about after some shocking allegations of abuse that resulted in criminal charges against some teachers. Dozens of special needs students […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Christian County, KY
Education
County
Christian County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WKYT 27

WATCH | Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky

WATCH | Great Health Divide | Accumulation of medical debt a growing crisis, experts say. Hospital bills can quickly pile up - even to the point of forcing bankruptcy - creating a growing crisis across Kentucky even as non-profit organizations try to help those in debt. WATCH | Lexington police...
LEXINGTON, KY
WJHL

Tri-Cities businessman Bill Gatton dead at 89

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Legendary businessman and philanthropist Bill Gatton has died. A close family contact said Gatton died today at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was 89 years old. A native of Bremen, Kentucky, Gatton moved to Bristol, Tennessee in 1969 and purchased the Chevrolet and Cadillac dealership on State Street. In the following […]
BRISTOL, TN
3 News Now

Sen. Carol Blood names running mate in Nebraska governor's race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate State Senator Carol Blood announced her running mate Sunday. Blood chose former Nebraska Senator Al Davis. Davis was a founding member of the Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska. He also served six years on the Cattlemen's Beef Board and is currently a board member for the Nebraska Farmer’s Union and Local Leader for Family Farm Action.
NEBRASKA STATE
Rutherford Source

Local High School Student to Study Abroad Through Abilene Christian University’s Summer Scholars

Abilene Christian University announced the selection of 29 students to participate in the first-ever Summer Scholars, a study abroad opportunity for rising high school sophomores and juniors, and Sydney Hurt of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, will be one of the participants. Summer Scholars offers the selected high school students a week-long college...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hca#Kentucky Governor#College#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WLWT 5

Kentucky's first ever Buc-ee's is now open

RICHMOND, Ky. — Kentucky just opened its first-ever Buc-ee's location. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Buc-ee's, which is a chain of country stores...
RICHMOND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy