ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden restores some environmental permitting requirements loosened by Trump

By Rachel Frazin
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIOwy_0fDSIPPu00
Tweet

The Biden administration on Tuesday moved to restore some of the environmental regulations governing infrastructure project permitting that were rolled back by the Trump administration.

The White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) is finalizing its “phase 1” changes governing the implementation of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which requires environmental reviews for projects such as highways or pipelines.

The Trump administration axed or changed several regulations governing how NEPA is implemented, making changes that it said would speed up the permitting process — though critics argued they came at the environment’s expense.

The Biden administration this week targeted a few changes made under Trump that it described as causing agency challenges and sowing confusion with the general public.

“Restoring these basic community safeguards will provide regulatory certainty, reduce conflict, and help ensure that projects get built right the first time,” CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory said in a statement.

“Patching these holes in the environmental review process will help projects get built faster, be more resilient, and provide greater benefits — to people who live nearby.”

In its 2020 NEPA regulatory rewrite, the Trump administration got rid of explicit requirements to consider an action’s “indirect” effects — those that happen later on or further removed, but are still reasonably foreseeable.

It also got rid of the explicit requirement to consider its “cumulative” effects, which refers to how a project’s pollution may interact with other pollution sources to make some areas particularly polluted.

Critics raised concerns about the impact of this change on communities that already face disproportionate pollution burdens and argued it could hinder the government’s ability to consider the effects of climate change.

The Biden administration reaffirmed the need to consider the direct, indirect and cumulative impacts, according to a statement from the CEQ.

The Trump administration also sought to make the process more industry friendly by adding language requiring agencies’ “proposed alternatives” to a company’s projects to be based on the company’s goals.

The Biden administration said that it would instead “give agencies the flexibility to determine the ‘purpose and need’ of a proposed project based on a variety of factors” and work with both companies and communities to try to minimize environmental harms.

The administration also said that it would establish that the NEPA regulations are “a floor, rather than a ceiling,” when it comes to standards for environmental reviews.

NEPA is a more than 50-year-old law that requires the government to consider environmental and community concerns before it approves various types of infrastructure projects, which can also include airports and buildings.

Many industries have pushed for its requirements to be loosened, noting that environmental reviews can take years and slow projects down.

But proponents have argued that strong regulations are important to protect communities from pollution and that weaker reviews open up projects to legal challenges, creating more uncertainty.

The Trump administration made other changes — like setting a two-year time limit for the most stringent type of environmental review, when they typically take about 4 1/2 years — that have not yet been targeted by the Biden administration.

However, the White House council said in a statement that it will propose “phase 2” changes that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of environmental reviews “over the coming months.”

Christy Goldfuss, who was the CEQ chair during the Obama administration, told The Hill last week that she saw the phase 1 rule as “just to get started” rather than taking on the most impactful parts of the rule.

“Really the bigger questions are around the phase 2 rulemaking” Goldfuss said.

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Biden Asked About Trump's 2024 Hopes

Biden doesn't see Trump's 2024 campaign as a threat.(Jon Tyson/iStock) On Thursday at an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, United States President Joe Biden said, “I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."
Daily Mail

ANOTHER Democrat warns Biden is not prepared for the end of Title 42 after March saw highest number of migrant crossings in history: Top Senator says lifting of Trump policy on May 23 should be delayed

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters joined a growing chorus of Democrats who are working to stop the Biden administration from ending Title 42 as migrant crossings have already soared to the highest in two decades. The Michigan Democrat, who chairs both the Homeland Security committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
eenews.net

Inside a legal doctrine that could derail Biden climate regs

EPA’s fuel economy rule. A metric that underpins major climate regulations. The next power plant emissions rule. These are just three Biden-era regulations and policies subject to courtroom challenges driven by a long-dormant legal doctrine seen by conservatives as a winning argument against aggressive federal climate action. “All the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Atlantic

The Trump Move That Democrats Want Biden to Copy

The federal government is running out of funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and the Biden administration has been blunt about the potential consequences if it does not get more money soon. “We need to get this funding,” the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters earlier this month. “Otherwise people are going to die.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Policy#Nepa#Ceq Chair
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Four things landlords cannot do

Landlords do have a certain level of control. However, they do have some restrictions. The pandemic led to many Americans to suffer financially, including renters. Many renters are still struggling, but unfortunately the Supreme Court lifted eviction protection during the summer. Additional details can be found here. Most states also...
HOUSE RENT
The Hill

The Hill

542K+
Followers
66K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy