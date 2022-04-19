Manchester United 'revive interest in a £50m summer move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres' with the centre-back impressing in the Spanish side's run to the Champions League last four

Manchester United are 'interested in signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer'.

The Spain international has been at the heart of his side's defence during their impressive run to the Champions League semi-final.

He was previously on United's radar and according to the Manchester Evening News, the club are set to revive their interest in him when the summer transfer window opens.

Pau Torres has been a key player for Villarreal and is of interest to Manchester United

The 25-year-old is entering his prime and United are looking to strengthen at the back this summer, with Erik ten Hag set to arrive as manager from Ajax.

Torres has played every minute for Villarreal in the Champions League and helped them to beat Juventus and Bayern Munich.

His release clause is in the region of £50million and he has another two years to run on his contract.

There have been serious questions asked of Harry Maguire this season after his form fell off and United are preparing to allow Eric Bailly and Phil Jones to leave.

Having signed Rafael Varane last summer, United want competition for their front-line centre-back pairing.

The centre-back was at the heart of his side's efforts when they defeated Bayern Munich

Ralf Rangnick will be replaced in the summer but United are looking for central defenders

Axel Tuanzebe is another central defender who could also be on the way out following loans at Aston Villa and Napoli.

Antonio Rudiger is another option but the Chelsea star is being courted by Europe's top clubs and seems unlikely to choose Old Trafford as his next destination.

Attracting new players in the summer could well hinge on whether United qualify for the Champions League next season.

They are three points behind Tottenham but face three tough games against Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea next, starting with a trip to Anfield on Tuesday night.