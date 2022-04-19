ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

New law will let drinkers roam at Kansas State Fair

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — New Kansas laws will make the state fair home to drinkers who roam and allow the state to tax each bale of home-grown cotton up to $2 to pay for efforts to get rid of the bug that ruins cotton crops.

Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday signed bills on beer and wine sales at the state fair and to create a program for combatting boll weevil infestations.

At the state fair, patrons 21 and older already can consume beer and wine in designated buildings and areas, but the new law will allow them to walk outside those areas with their drinks within boundaries marked off with a barrier.

