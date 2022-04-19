ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia County, VT

Wind Advisory issued for Caledonia, Essex, Orleans by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 08:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clark, Jefferson, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 04:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clark; Jefferson; Scott DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky north of Interstate 64. * WHEN...Through this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 03:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Beaverhead WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches over mountain passes with up to one inch below 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially over mountain passes.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Harrison, Henry, Nicholas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 04:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bourbon; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Harrison; Henry; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Trimble DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky north of Interstate 64. * WHEN...Through this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Nemaha; Osage; Shawnee WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Nemaha, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Shawnee, Douglas, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin, San Juan River Basin, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin and Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brookings, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Moody, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brookings; Lincoln; Minnehaha; Moody; Union WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated stronger winds are possible near any thunderstorms. The strong winds will also lead to elevated fire danger.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Colfax, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Colfax; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Wayne WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Platte and Colfax Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from this evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...areas of blowing dust will be possible.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Emmet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Crawford; Emmet; Greene; Guthrie; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Ringgold; Sac; Taylor; Union; Webster WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Western Iowa. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Jefferson, Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Butler; Jefferson; Saline; Seward WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Butler, Seward, Saline and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from this evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...areas of blowing dust will be possible.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Castle Country, Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Castle Country; Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin and Castle Country. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds in Castle Country will be near and west of SR-10 including Orangeville, Ferron, and Castle Dale.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds of around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho mainly south and east of Boise. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, San Rafael Swell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Rafael Swell, South Central Utah, Western Canyonlands and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Rough conditions are expected on area lakes including Lake Powell.
