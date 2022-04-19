ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison County, VT

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Addison, Eastern Rutland, Western Rutland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 08:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Addison; Eastern Rutland; Western...

alerts.weather.gov

Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper Michigan. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
County
Rutland County, VT
City
Rutland, VT
County
Addison County, VT
State
Vermont State
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Dutchess, Western Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Western Dutchess AN AREA OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN LITCHFIELD...EASTERN DUTCHESS...AND WESTERN DUTCHESS COUNTIES HAZARDS...An area of moderate to heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 35 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 703 PM EDT, an area of moderate to heavy snow was near Stanfordville, or 7 miles east of Rhinebeck moving southeast at 30 MPH. THIS AREA OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Stanfordville around 710 PM EDT. Millbrook around 720 PM EDT. Amenia around 725 PM EDT. Sharon and Dover Plains around 735 PM EDT. Kent around 745 PM EDT. Cornwall Bridge around 750 PM EDT. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Nemaha; Osage; Shawnee WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Nemaha, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Shawnee, Douglas, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Sweetwater County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Westerly winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including along Interstate 80. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions along with wet snow and cold temperatures could be harmful to young livestock.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 03:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Eastern Addison#The Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM MDT SUNDAY PRYOR AND NORTHERN BIGHORN MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 2 feet with higher amounts on north-facing slopes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Gallatin; Madison WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected with heavy snow in the mountains. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches over mountain passes with up to 2 feet on higher peaks. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in valleys below 5500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to Noon MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially over mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavier snow amounts are primarily expected at elevations above 5500 feet.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Basin, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the lower elevations and 5 to 10 inches in the mountains inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Basin and Lander Foothills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM Saturday. The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur between midnight and 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions mainly Saturday morning with roads slushy in spots. Roads are expected to become mainly wet during the afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions along with wet snow and cold temperatures could be harmful to young livestock.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Martin, Redwood, Watonwan, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Martin; Redwood; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Yellow Medicine, Redwood, Brown, Watonwan and Martin Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brookings, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Moody, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brookings; Lincoln; Minnehaha; Moody; Union WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated stronger winds are possible near any thunderstorms. The strong winds will also lead to elevated fire danger.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range and Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected between 3 AM and noon Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult especially Saturday morning with slushy and slick roads. Roads are expected to become mainly wet during the afternoon. Visibility will be under a tenth of mile in heavier snow bursts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions along with wet snow and cold temperatures could be harmful to young livestock.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Colfax, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Colfax; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Wayne WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Platte and Colfax Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from this evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...areas of blowing dust will be possible.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ottawa, Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Dickinson; Ottawa; Republic; Washington WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Republic, Washington, Cloud, Clay, Ottawa and Dickinson Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from this evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Northwest Plateau; Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau, Curry County, Roosevelt County, De Baca County and Chaves County Plains. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to midnight MDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Midnight MDT Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Gusty winds will produce areas of blowing snow and poor visibility over the higher mountain passes.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO

