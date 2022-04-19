Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Addison, Eastern Rutland, Western Rutland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range and Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected between 3 AM and noon Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult especially Saturday morning with slushy and slick roads. Roads are expected to become mainly wet during the afternoon. Visibility will be under a tenth of mile in heavier snow bursts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions along with wet snow and cold temperatures could be harmful to young livestock.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO