In the 23 years I’ve known my sister, Fortnite is the only video game I’ve been able to get her to play on a consistent basis since our days of playing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and 3 back when we were kids. You may think, “Well yeah, everyone has fallen in love with Fortnite at one time or another. It’s a very popular game.” And you’re right. Part of the reason is that it’s extremely fun, especially since she, my partner, our friend, and I have made it into our go-to group activity. But one big aspect that keeps bringing her back is the fact that she can see herself in the characters she uses in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 HOURS AGO