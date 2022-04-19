ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna County, PA

Thousands without power as spring snow affects powerlines

By Zachary Smith
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of customers are without power across the northeastern and central PA due to snow that hit the area Monday night into Tuesday.

According to several major power providers in the area, over 21,000 customers are impacted.

Heavy snow pulls power lines, sparks forest fires

The most commonly attributed cause of the outages is “severe weather”.

While reports of power outages are coming from all over, there are several areas that have a high concentration of outages. As of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the following areas are seeing issues.

  • PPL’s outage map reports, more than 300 outages across Columbia and Lycoming Counties. Their site suggests that the majority of those outages should be fixed by 2:00 p.m.

  • FirstEnergy and MetEd say about 11,000 in Bradford and Susquehanna Counties are in the dark. There is currently no estimated time of repair for the majority of those outages.

  • Claverack is also reporting roughly 10,000 outages throughout their coverage area in Susquehanna County.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update this page with more information as it becomes available.

Susquehanna County, PA
News Channel 34

Numerous power outages in the Southern Tier

With the passing of the winter storm through the area. The heavy wet snow has caused many of the residents in the area to lose power. NYSEG is working to get service restored to the area, however, the outages are widespread and there is not currently a timeframe for having all services restored.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
