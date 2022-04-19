Thousands without power as spring snow affects powerlines

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of customers are without power across the northeastern and central PA due to snow that hit the area Monday night into Tuesday.

According to several major power providers in the area, over 21,000 customers are impacted.

The most commonly attributed cause of the outages is “severe weather”.

While reports of power outages are coming from all over, there are several areas that have a high concentration of outages. As of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the following areas are seeing issues.

PPL’s outage map reports, more than 300 outages across Columbia and Lycoming Counties. Their site suggests that the majority of those outages should be fixed by 2:00 p.m.

FirstEnergy and MetEd say about 11,000 in Bradford and Susquehanna Counties are in the dark. There is currently no estimated time of repair for the majority of those outages.

Claverack is also reporting roughly 10,000 outages throughout their coverage area in Susquehanna County.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update this page with more information as it becomes available.

