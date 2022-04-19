ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Black-owned beauty brand, Mielle Organics, now available at Ulta Beauty

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mielle Organics was founded in 2014 by registered nurse Monique Rodriguez “to deliver effective haircare solutions, while inspiring women in business and entrepreneurship to pursue their passions.”. Her line is now available at Ulta...

www.pennlive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
155K+
Followers
63K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

