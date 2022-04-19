ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – April 19, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago

A West End mosque is vandalized for the second time in six months; a fire injures seven people; police charge a juvenile in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Highland Springs High School student; two Henrico schools plan plant sales.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States.

